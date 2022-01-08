How Kanye “Ye” West Really Feels About Julia Fox, His New “Muse”

Julia Fox, Kanye “Ye” West’s New “Muse”

Things between Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox appear to be heating up.

While Kanye “Ye” West considers Julia Fox to be his new muse, the two are not dating.

The rapper and designer, who has been divorcing Kim Kardashian for the past 11 months, and the Uncut Gems actress had their first date in Miami over the New Year’s holiday.

They traveled to New York City a few days later, where they saw a Broadway play and shared dinner, during which Ye, 44, had a professional photographer take pictures of her.

Julia, 31, was later surprised with a fashion photo shoot in a hotel.

An Interview magazine spread featured photos of the two, including one showing them making out.

Despite the steamy session, a source close to Ye claims that the rapper has “expressed it is not serious” between him and Julia, adding, “He’s not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business.”

When it comes to Ye, Julia and Julia agree.

Julia has a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship, according to a source close to the actress. “She’s having fun and taking it day by day,” the source said.

According to an insider close to Ye, “Kanye and Julia hit it off from the very first interaction they had.”

“He was blown away by her enthusiasm and knew she’d be the ideal person to bounce creative ideas off of.”

He thinks she has a lot of fun and has a lot of energy.

Julia is Kanye’s most recent muse.

He had a vision for her, and it was this vision that led to their date.

He was bouncing all these ideas off her, and she gladly gave in and obliged.”

Julia appears to be filling a role in Ye’s life that was started by his ex-girlfriend Kim.

Ye told Style.com in 2015 that the reality star, whose fashion changed after they started dating, “was always my muse.”

After six years of marriage, Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, with whom she shares four children, in February 2021.

Ye dated a supermodel for a few months after that…

