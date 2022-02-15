How Kanye “Ye” West’s Public Apology Affects Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

How Kanye “Ye” West’s Public Pleas Affect Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Two sources told E! News that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are attempting to “ignore” Kanye “Ye” West’s latest social media messages, with one saying of her ex, “She wants him to be happy.”

The love triangle that started on Valentine’s Day is only getting more complicated.

Kanye “Ye” West continued to make public pleas to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to bring their family “BACK TOGETHER,” even sending her a truckload of red roses on Valentine’s Day.

She, on the other hand, appears to have other ideas, as she stepped out with new flame Pete Davidson at Cipriani NYC on Sunday, Feb.

The couple was seen sharing their first public kiss (aside from that scripted one on Saturday Night Live), capping off an intimate weekend that included a date night at Brooklyn’s Lilia’s restaurant.

Following their outings, Ye expressed his desire to see his ex-girlfriend, who filed for divorce nearly a year ago.

On Feb. 1, he wrote, “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY.”

“MY FAMILY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO ME THAN ANY OTHER SUCCESS IN LIFE”

Two sources close to Kim exclusively tell E! News her true thoughts on the situation amid his public declarations.

One source claims, “Kim is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and pleas to get back together.”

“Right now, she’s very happy and having a great time.

She enjoys her current life situation and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

“As long as the kids are safe and well-cared for, that’s all that matters to her,” the insider says.

When it comes to their children, Kim will “always be cordial and communicate,” according to the insider.

“Kim is hopeful that Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept that they will not be reuniting,” the source continues.

“She wants him to be happy,” she says.

Pete, meanwhile, “doesn’t really spend time on social media,” according to a second source, so he isn’t fully “aware” of the drama.

“He doesn’t want to get involved with Kim and Kanye,” a second insider tells E! News.

“He helps Kim with whatever she requires, and they make an effort not to dwell on it.”

