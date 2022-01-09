How Kate Middleton is Getting Ready for Her New Role as Queen

What Kate Middleton Is Doing to Prepare for Her Role as Queen

Kate Middleton has embraced her platform and her future as Prince William’s Queen. She was once seen as a mild-mannered college graduate who even Queen Elizabeth worried wasn’t up to snuff.

Kate Middleton could easily be mistaken for another harried mom at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school drop-off if she weren’t one of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Because, unlike every other one of her meticulously planned public appearances, the Duchess of Cambridge skips her signature blowout and doesn’t consult with longtime stylist Natasha Archer before making the four-mile journey from their Kensington Palace home to Thomas’s Battersea in south London.

“There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail,” a longtime friend of the “very chilled” royal told People.

“She’s either in her gym gear or a dress and sneakers, with minimal makeup, apologizing for being late for the school run before rushing off.”

“It’s the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different kind of day job than most,” the friend insisted, “pretty standard fare, really, not all that different from the other mums and dads in line.”

She’s long since disproved the tired narrative that she was Prince William’s soft-spoken, mild-mannered college sweetheart who had her heart set on the young royal long before they met in their freshman dorm.

She’s more than proven her worth as a senior royal, deftly filling the void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s quick departure and carving out her own space in the areas of early education, child development, and mental health awareness, proving she’s ready to embrace the role that awaits her more than a decade after officially accepting her post.

Putting the duchess, who will turn 40 in January, into words.

“If she needs to step up to the plate, she always has,” a source told People on September 9.

If that means juggling an increased workload while homeschooling George, 8, and Charlotte, 6, and chasing around after 3-year-old Prince Louis, consider it done.

“She is an adoring mother,” a royal household source told People. “She is contributing publicly in the way we would like her to.”

