How ‘King Richard’ was accused of ‘breaking his wife’s ribs,’ but she defended him in order to save Serena and Venus’ careers.

How ‘King Richard’ was accused of ‘breaking his wife’s ribs,’ but he was protected by Serena and Venus to save their careers.

According to a police report obtained by The Sun from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Richard and his then-wife Oracene, Serena, and Venus’s mother had an altercation.

Officer Larry Enstrom described how he met Richard’s wife at Columbia Hospital, where she was being treated, when cops were called at 2.34 p.m. on February 7, 1999.

“Upon my arrival, I made contact with hospital personnel, who informed me that a black female by the name of Oracene Williams had gone to the ER for treatment of what is believed to be a battery,” he wrote in the report.

“I had a discussion with Ms.

Williams, and any questions I asked were met with passive resistance.

Mme.

Williams stated that she did not want to report or request any information from the police.

“I explained everything to Ms.

Medical personnel, according to Williams, have a responsibility to contact law enforcement whenever there is a suspicion of domestic violence.

“I questioned Ms. at this point.”

Williams was asked what had happened, and she stated that she had injured her wrist.

She said it happened at her house [in Palm Beach Gardens]when I asked where it happened.

“When I inquired about what had happened, she stated that she had hurt herself.

She later stated that she had been harmed by someone, but she would not reveal the perpetrator’s identity.”

Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms.

Williams initially claimed that a door handle had struck her, but her injuries were “not consistent with a door handle striking someone in that portion of the body,” according to Williams.

When questioned separately by the officer, Serena and Venus were “very evasive” and insisted it was not their mother’s wish to report any information, according to the report.

“I explained to the two daughters that domestic violence is a serious crime that must be dealt with, and that both the perpetrator and the victim require assistance,” Enstrom continued.

“In response to my pleas for the daughters to cooperate, Serena stated that if she had seen anything, she would have told me. However, Venus was adamant that it was not the mother’s wish to say anything more and remained silent.”

Apart from the mother, Enstrom was informed that the only other person living on the property was…

