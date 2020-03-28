How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Co-Parenting Stormi Webster During the Coronavirus

In uncertain times, it’s family over everything!

For many parents, the Coronavirus has led to more than a few adjustments both in and out of the home. But when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the friendly exes remain focused on their daughter Stormi Webster.

“Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house. Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie,” a source shared with E! News. “Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi.”

We’re told Kylie is “happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities.”

And while these two parents may appear to be acting like they are back together, our source says both Kylie and Travis “don’t want to put a label on it.”

“Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other’s company while parenting Stormi,” our source added.

In recent days, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has updated fans on how her family has been doing amid the Coronavirus. In addition, she previously shared some tips on how to stay occupied while social distancing and staying at home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled how she “didn’t leave the house” near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi. “It was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored,” she shared on social media. “I watched movies; I read books; I would do full spa days and take long baths; do masks; take care of my skin; take care of my hair.”

And while staying busy at home is important, it’s also important to consider making a donation to health care professionals working around the clock to care for sick patients.

Earlier this week, Kylie donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Kylie’s doctor shared on Instagram. “”I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.”