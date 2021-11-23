How Lady Gaga’s ‘Boyfriend,’ Jo Calderone, Became Her Alter-ego

How Jo Calderone, Lady Gaga’s alter ego, Became Her ‘Boyfriend’

As seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lady Gaga has a drag persona called “Ronnie.”

Fans saw the artist’s “boyfriend” persona during the “You and I” music video and the MTV VMA Awards.

Here’s what the singer of “Bad Romance” had to say about the character and how he was created.

Her “Little Monsters” frequently express their admiration for this talented and original singer.

Lady Gaga is the singer behind hits like “Born This Way,” “Shallow,” and “Rain On Me,” as well as collaborations with Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and BLACKPINK, for which she has won multiple Grammy Awards.

Lady Gaga starred in a number of films, including A Star Is Born, which won an Academy Award, and House of Gucci, which will be released in 2021.

This performer also created a male alter-ego named Jo Calderone, who had a “dirty” persona and made several public appearances.

Lady Gaga dressed up as Jo Calderone and posted a photo with Britney Spear to commemorate the end of her conservatorship.

Lady Gaga even gave insight into the creation of this persona on several occasions.

The “Born This Way” singer has had several memorable fashion moments, from her bulletproof Inauguration dress to her meat outfit.

Lady Gaga attended the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011 as this character, later explaining her decision to create a drag persona.

“I was going through a breakup at the time, so I created this character that was my boyfriend,” Lady Gaga explained in an interview with British Vogue.

“I inhabited this character, Jo Calderone, as a representation of a relationship, as well as a representation of my father.”

“However, everything about this was just meant to be a jersey boy greaser…,” she continued.

“It’s a feeling, and I wanted him to be dirty, and I do a lot of rehearsals with the boys,” she says.

This character appeared in the music video for “You and I,” which has received millions of views on YouTube.

Lady Gaga isn’t the only star with a well-known alter ego.

Beyoncé debuted her stage persona with her album Sasha Fierce.

Lady Gaga has long been a supporter of the drag scene.

When she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race as season 9 contestant “Ronnie” from Newark, New Jersey, the contestants quickly realized it was Lady…

