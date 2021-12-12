How Long Did the Jury Take to Decide on Josh Duggar’s Case?

Josh Duggar’s trial came to an end in December.

a)

The 33-year-old used car salesman was found guilty of two counts of child pornography by a jury of 12 people.

The trial was the culmination of the Department of Homeland Security’s nearly two-year investigation.

While Josh’s defense team argued that a hacker could have downloaded the images of child sexual abuse onto the company computer, the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Josh was the only person who could have done so.

On December, the verdict was read aloud.

9 However, how long did the jury deliberate?

The trial for Josh Duggar started in November.

30 with a jury.

It only took a single day to complete the process.

On the 12th of December,

1. Opening statements were heard by the jurors, and expert testimony began.

The trial was expected to conclude by the end of the week, but by Friday afternoon, it was clear that an end was not in sight.

The case was adjourned for the weekend by the federal judge presiding over the trial, who stated that he expected the case to last for the majority of the following week.

He was absolutely correct.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, just after lunchtime, the defense and prosecution made their closing arguments.

a)

Shortly after, the jury began deliberations.

The trial lasted eight working days in total.

Josh’s 12 jurors began deliberating in the early afternoon hours of December.

a)

Critics who were following the case thought a decision would be reached soon, possibly by the end of the day.

That wasn’t the case, however.

The jurors asked to take a break for the day and return the next morning to continue deliberating the evidence.

Some Duggar family critics were alarmed by the decision, but it appears that the jurors simply needed more time to think about it.

On Thursday, they returned to the courthouse at 9 a.m.

They had reached a conclusion by 11 a.m., finding Duggar guilty of both charges of child pornography.

The jury deliberated for only seven hours over the course of two days.

According to District Judge Timothy L Brooks, Josh Duggar will be sentenced in early 2022.

In the meantime, he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville awaiting sentencing.

However, that is not where he will serve his sentence.

Josh will be sent to a federal prison to serve his sentence after his sentencing.

Josh can also appeal his conviction.

It appears that…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.