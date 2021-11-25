How long does it take to cook a turkey?

If you agreed to cook Thanksgiving dinner for your family this year, you’ll be under a lot of pressure to prepare the perfect roast.

On Thanksgiving Day, most families eat turkey, so we’ve compiled a list of helpful hints to help you stay on top of your dinner preparations.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan oven), 375°F, or Gas Mark 5.

Cooking time for a 5lb bird is two hours, three hours for a 10lb bird, and four hours for a 15lb bird.

Finding the ideal amount of time to cook your turkey is simple thanks to online turkey calculators.

You must include any stuffing in the weight you enter, not just the size of the bird you purchased.

When it comes to selecting the ideal turkey, there’s more to consider than the roast dinner itself.

Part of the fun of Thanksgiving is having enough leftovers for turkey sandwiches in the evening, as well as perhaps a homemade curry or pie the next day.

This does not, however, imply that you must purchase the largest bird available.

This would be excessively costly, and the larger the bird, the longer it would take to prepare.

Allow 1 pound (500g) per person as a general rule of thumb.

An 8lb turkey is recommended for a group of six to eight people, but some birds can grow to be much larger.

The best value is in whole birds, but crowns are easier to carve because the legs have been removed.

If you bought a frozen turkey or bought one fresh and put it in the freezer ahead of time, you should be aware of how long it will take to thaw.

The amount of time you need to set aside for the turkey to defrost is determined by its weight.

Here’s how to get your Thanksgiving meal ready on time:

Frozen turkeys will be less expensive, but fresh turkeys will taste better.

If you bought the turkey frozen, you can defrost it in the fridge or on the kitchen counter (which is faster).

If you’re using fresh meat, remove the turkey from the refrigerator an hour before cooking to bring it to room temperature.

You can make the stuffing ahead of time, but wait until the bird is about to be cooked to stuff it.

Only stuff the neck cavity; the rest of the body will not cook.

A fork or a skewer pierced the thickest part of the leg is the traditional test.

The turkey is done when the meat juices are pale gold and clear.

If there are any blood stains,…

