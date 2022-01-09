How Long Had It Been Since Geralt Dumped Jaskier in Season 1 of ‘The Witcher’?

The Witcher had one perplexing aspect that required a detailed and lengthy explanation, according to fans.

The four timelines in the season were difficult to follow because they took place at different times in the lives of the characters.

At some point during the season, Jaskier and Geralt part ways and end their friendship.

In Season 2 of The Witcher, Jaskier has grown resentful of the white wolf.

It must have hurt Jaskier to turn into the less lovable bard and write a song about his breakup with Geralt.

Starting with episode 6 of both seasons, Jaskeir may have had a good number of years to be enraged at Geralt.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

Geralt and Jaskier had a complicated friendship in the first season.

Much to Geralt’s chagrin, the bard joined him on his monster-hunting adventures.

They didn’t always agree, but they did form a small bond until the sixth episode of The Witcher.

While tracking down a dragon, Geralt and Jaskier run into Yenenfer again.

Geralt and Yennefer have a fight by the end of the episode.

Yennefer’s final wish for the djinn was for their fates to be intertwined.

Yennefer mocks Geralt for his Child Surprise, and Geralt brings up her desire to become a mother.

Geralt, still enraged by the fight, turns his wrath on Jaskier.

From the Child Surprise to the djinn, he holds him responsible for all of his misfortune.

Jaskier is hurt by his words and vows not to see him again until Season 2 of The Witcher.

Geralt and Jaskier’s reunion in season 2 of (hashtag)TheWitcher is shown in this extended clip.

pic.twitter.comqLVO99maDK Now with full dialogue and music!

In episode 4 of The Witcher Season 2, fans will see Jaskier once more.

This time, Jaskeir’s song “Burn Butcher Burn” expresses his disdain for the witcher, but when he is kidnapped at the end of the episode, Geralt is the one who saves him.

Fans wonder how long it has been since Jaskier last saw Geralt.

According to the timeline, there is no exact year.

According to Forbes, the storyline for episode 6 is set in 1249, and timeline (hashtag)3 is set in 1249….

