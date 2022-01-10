How Long Had Robyn Brown Been Divorced Before Courting Kody Brown on “Sister Wives”?

In 2010, Robyn Brown became Kody Brown’s fourth wife in a spiritual ceremony.

The Sister Wives actresses married in 2015.

Robyn’s first love, however, was not Kody.

Before meeting the Browns, Robyn was married.

In fact, the mother of five has previously stated that she is unsure if she will ever marry again.

So, how long had Robyn been divorced before meeting Kody, and how long had the ink on her divorce decree been dry?

In June 1999, Robyn married David Jessop.

When she married, she was just 20 years old.

During a strange rant about purity, the mother of five mentioned her previous marriage briefly.

Despite the fact that her ex has come up naturally in several conversations, she has remained mostly silent about her previous relationship.

That marriage produced Robyn’s first three children.

Dayton Brown was born seven months after his parents married in January 2000.

Aurora was her first child, born in the year 2002.

In 2005, Breanna became a member of the family.

While it lasted, Robyn’s marriage was monogamous.

Robyn’s divorce date appears to be a point of contention.

While several media outlets claim Robyn and her first husband divorced in 2007, Robyn’s own words appear to contradict this.

Robyn revealed in season 3 of Sister Wives that she tried for “nine years” to make her first marriage work, implying that it ended in 2008.

Jessop was the one who started the process, according to Starcasm.

Jessop filed in 2007, according to the newspaper.

Their divorce did not appear to be finalized until 2009, however.

According to some fans, the timeline following Robyn and Jessop’s finalized divorce appears to be a little rushed.

Robyn met Kody Brown in 2010 and began dating him.

In May 2010, the two were spiritually married, and Robyn and her three children joined the Brown family.

Christine Brown gave birth to her sixth and final child just a month before Robyn and Kody married.

Kody divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2015 in order to marry Robyn legally.

On Sister Wives, the process was documented.

Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, has since divorced him.

Robyn, Kody, Meri, and Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, now live in Utah, while Robyn, Kody, Meri, and Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, remain in Flagstaff, Arizona.