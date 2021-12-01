How long has ASAP Rocky been dating Rihanna and who is he?

ASAP Rocky’s star has risen dramatically in the last decade since his meteoric rise to fame in 2011.

The rapper is now rumored to be expecting their first child together with fellow superstar Rihanna.

ASAP Rocky is a world-famous rapper and record producer from Manhatten, New York, who was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers on October 3, 1988.

The 33-year-old singer is a member of the hip hop group A(dollar)AP Mob, from which he took his stage name.

Rocky’s meteoric rise began in August 2011, when his single Peso was leaked online and received radio airplay within weeks.

Live, the rapper’s debut mixtape, was then released.

Infatuation.

Later that year, A(dollar)AP was released to critical acclaim.

Polo Grounds Music, RCA Records, and Sony Music Entertainment all signed him after his mixtape was a hit.

Rocky has a net worth of (dollar)10 million as of November 2021.

When the two were seen sitting close together at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018, rumors began to circulate that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were dating.

Rihanna and Rocky had been spotted together on numerous occasions by the end of 2020, including on a vacation in Barbados.

The couple was photographed kissing on a boat while on vacation, implying that they are dating.

Rihanna was referred to as “my lady” and the “love of my life” by Rocky in a GQ interview in 2021.

“It’s so much better when you find ‘the one.’ She’s probably a million other ones,” he said.

“When you know, you know,” says the narrator.

‘She’s the one,’ says the narrator.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in September of 2021.

The couple does not have any children at this time.

The rumor mill went into overdrive in November 2021, when it was revealed that they were expecting a child.

While there has been no confirmation of the rumors, many users have taken to social media to speculate on whether or not Rihanna is expecting.

“Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A(dollar)AP Rocky,” one verified user wrote.

Thousands of people have retweeted and favorited the tweet, but there is no evidence to back up the claims.

Many people have claimed Rihanna has a visible baby bump in photos from the Barbados inauguration ceremony.

ASAP Rocky has had his fair share of celebrity relationships.

