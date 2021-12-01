How long has Rihanna been dating A(dollar)AP Rocky?

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky have been dating for how long?

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky, in the eyes of their fans, are a perfect match.

Rihanna was rumored to be pregnant with Rocky’s child in November 2021, but the reports were never verified.

A(dollar)AP confirmed that he and the Umbrella singer are dating after a year of speculation.

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, A(dollar)AP referred to Rihanna as “my lady” and described her as “the love of [his]life.”

“She’s probably a million other ones,” he said.

When you know something, I believe you know it.

‘She’s the one,’ says the narrator.

Rihanna was “absolutely influenced” by the rapper on his upcoming album All Smiles, he added.

Rumors began in January 2020 and grew stronger after they were photographed on a date nine months later.

They first appeared together at the Met Gala in September 2021, and then in October at Wizkid’s “Made for Lagos” concert in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the rapper’s 33rd birthday.

The two have been friends since A(dollar)AP opened Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in the United States in 2013.

In 2013, Rihanna appeared in Rocky’s music video for his hit Fashion Killa, where the two got up close and personal.

Rocky was dating Chanel Iman at the time, so any rumors that the two were dating were quickly debunked.

Between July 2016 and August 2017, A(dollar)AP had a public relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall got tired of playing games and sneaking around so they weren’t seen,” a source told The Sun after they split up, according to a source.

It’s also been suggested that he’s dating her sister Kylie.

From 2012 to 2014, the rapper dated model Chanel Iman, and more recently, Rita Ora, whom he dissed in his song Better Things.

“Swear that b**** Rita Ora got a big mouth,” A(dollar)AP rapped.

In 2011, he dated rapper Iggy Azalea, who revealed at the time that she had the title of his mixtape Live.Love.A(dollar)AP tattooed on her fingers.

Rihanna has had a long and illustrious dating history, with artists ranging from Drake to Travis Scott.

