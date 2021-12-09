How long will Josh Duggar be behind bars?

How long will Josh Duggar be incarcerated?

On December 9, 2021, JOSH Duggar, a former cast member of 19 Kids and Counting, was found guilty of child pornography charges.

Following his guilty verdict, the father-of-six was arrested right away.

Josh will be sentenced for his crimes in “four months,” according to a judge who stated during his trial.

He was charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography earlier this year.

Josh was accused of having sick images of CSAM that were “the worst of the worst” that authorities had ever seen. He pleaded not guilty.

Josh could face up to 20 years in prison as well as fines of up to (dollar)250K for each count.

