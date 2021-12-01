How Many Actors Have Appeared in Each Season of ‘American Horror Story’?

For a decade, viewers have been enthralled and terrified by FX’s American Horror Story.

Much of the show’s praise is directed at its award-winning cast, as compelling as the anthology’s scripting and direction are.

Without them, the show would be nothing, which is probably why you see so many familiar faces in different roles throughout the seasons.

Let’s see how many of these actors have appeared in every season of the show so far.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the creators of American Horror Story, have been crafting terrifying tales of ghosts, monsters, cults, witches, and other things that go bump in the night for ten seasons and counting.

Furthermore, many of the stories are loosely based on supposedly true events, which adds to the intrigue.

Each season of the anthology is meant to tell a unique story with little to no connection to the seasons before or after it.

One season, in particular, defies this rule by rehashing events from previous seasons.

The rest of the show, on the other hand, has mostly followed this pattern.

What does frequently carry over in the show, however, is its cast rather than plot points.

For the incredible work he’s done on American Horror Story for years, Evan Peters should have so many (hashtag)Emmys, but I’m thrilled he’s finally won for (hashtag)MareOfEastownpic.twitter.comsRZSozhLNK

Unlike most shows, American Horror Story has a habit of recasting actors in new roles every season.

They’re all different characters, so this isn’t meant to imply a relationship.

In essence, while some people have the same face year after year, they are not the same person.

While none of the actors has appeared in every season, two have come close.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson have both appeared in nine of American Horror Story’s ten seasons.

Both were noticeably absent from the ninth installment, titled 1984.

Lily Rabe has also appeared in nine seasons of the show, though she was not present in Season 7 (Cult) instead of 1984.

Frances Conroy, who has appeared in every season except 1984 and Hotel (Season 5), takes home the silver medal.

Finally, Denis O’Hare takes third place, having been there since the beginning and only missing Asylum (Season 2), Cult, Apocalypse (Season 8)…

