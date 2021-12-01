How many children does Paddy McGuinness have with his wife Christine?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s CHRISTINE McGuinness was a regular on ITV’s reality show.

But how did the former Miss Liverpool meet TV host Paddy McGuinness, and how many kids do they share?

Christine Martin was born in the Merseyside region of the United Kingdom in the year 1988.

At the tender age of 18, she entered the world of beauty pageants and won Miss Commonwealth and Miss Liverpool.

She then modeled in her bikini at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket.

Paddy, 48, a TV comedian and Phoenix Nights star, was there when she met him.

Christine revealed in November 2021 that she had been diagnosed as “high up” on the autism spectrum.

Christine, 33, and Paddy, 33, are the parents of three children.

Leo and Penelope, twins born in 2013, and Felicity, born in 2016.

Christine proudly flaunted her three-stone weight loss in three months after giving birth to Felicity on social media.

She also used Instagram to keep track of both pregnancies and her efforts to stay healthy as they progressed.

“I can’t exercise for at least 6 weeks after my C-section but I’m not in any rush,” she wrote online before hitting the gym.

“Recovery is crucial.”

Christine revealed that Leo and Penelope were autistic twins who struggled with social interaction and communication skills on Leo and Penelope’s fourth birthday.

The loving mother revealed the news in a poem, assuring them that they were “totally unique and fantastically awesome” despite it.

“We’d gone to see a paediatrician, and at the end she said quite casually, ‘I’m absolutely certain both the children have autism,'” Paddy explained later about the revelation.

“I was so angry with her,” Christine explained, adding that she immediately began “grieving for [her]‘normal’ children.”

“How dare she say that about my kids after only spending a few hours with them?”

“It was the first time I’d considered they might have autism, even if it was obvious looking back.”

Christine has spoken about the challenges of raising autistic children during the national lockdown, claiming that the unprecedented nature of the lockdown allowed her and Paddy to witness breakthrough moments for their children.

“Seeing the kids do anything new makes us feel like we’ve won the lottery and want to do cartwheels,” Christine told The Mirror.

“It was their first time playing in the snow.

The snow was always a source of terror for them.

However, this year we got out there and they were soon rolling around in it.

“I tried not to make too much of a fuss because I knew if I did, I’d get in trouble.”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]