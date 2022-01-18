How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of ‘How I Met Your Father,’ and When Will They Premiere?

How I Met Your Father, the long-awaited sequel to How I Met Your Mother, has finally arrived.

The first few episodes are now available on Hulu, and new episodes will be released weekly.

How many episodes can fans expect from Season 1 of How I Met Your Father? Here’s a rough estimate.

How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, follows Sophie, a young woman in New York, as she navigates modern dating.

The new series, like How I Met Your Mother, follows an older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) as she tells her son about how she met his father.

Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma) are among her closest friends, with whom she shares stories of good times.

How I Met Your Father is based on How I Met Your Mother, and both shows take place in the same universe.

Fans should not think of How I Met Your Father as a reboot, according to co-creator Isaac Aptaker.

Director Pamela Fryman, who also worked on How I Met Your Mother, agrees that it’s a “standalone sequel.”

“Having spent so much time on How I Met Your Mother, one thing I can take away from it is that this is not How I Met Your Mother,” Fryman said at the TCA winter press tour, according to TVLine.

“This is How I Met Your Father, and it is a work of art in and of itself.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu ordered 10 episodes for Season 1 of How I Met Your Father, as it does for many of its original series.

The season begins in January.

The series will end on March 18th, which means the finale will be released in March.

Of course, that could change if Hulu experiences any unexpected delays.

Episode 1 of How I Met Your Father, “Pilot,” and Episode 2 of How I Met Your Father, “FOMO,” debuted on Hulu on Tuesday, Jan.

ET will release a new episode every Tuesday at the same time from now on.

New episodes can take a minute or two to appear, so fans should refresh the page if they don’t appear right away at 3 a.m.

Here’s what the rest of the season’s release schedule might look like:

After a slew of let-down Tinder dates, Sophie meets the seemingly perfect guy. Meanwhile, her roommate, Valentina, returns home from London Fashion Week with a sexy souvenir. An Uber-related phone mishap leads them to an eclectic new group of friends.