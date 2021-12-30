How many episodes are there in the 11th season of Vera?

VERA series 11 premiered in August 2021, but due to a filming delay caused by the Covid pandemic, it was canceled after two episodes.

The show has been split into two parts, with the final episodes premiering in January 2022.

Find out how many episodes are in the eleventh season of Vera.

Vera’s eleventh season has a total of six episodes.

ITV premiered the drama on August 29, 2021.

In 2021, only two episodes aired, but each one is two hours long.

On September 5, 2021, the series came to an end.

Both episodes are currently available on the ITV Hub and, if you have a BritBox subscription, are ad-free on BritBox.

When the body of Jim Tullman, a well-respected local builder, is discovered beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument, DCI Vera Stanhope wonders how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously.

The mystery thickens when she learns that Tullman was supposed to testify against Marcus Hynde (Lewis Cope), a promising cadet footballer accused of GBH. Are the two crimes linked?

Victor (Noah Bailey) and his sister Monica (Amber James), the traumatized victim, demand a court appearance, while Hynde’s delinquent brother Patrick (Conor Lowson) and fiercely protective mother Andrea (Sophie Stanton) insist Tullman was wrong.

Vera discovers unresolved bitterness between Jim Tullman’s estranged wife Barbara (Lorraine Ashbourne) and doting son John Paul (Micky McGregor) as she digs deeper into his life.

Angela Konan (Karlina Grace-Paseda), a murdered support worker, is discovered in the bleak woodlands of Northumberland National Park, and DCI Vera Stanhope is dispatched to the scene.

When asked if they knew the victim, Noel Henderson (Cayyvan Coates) and Stanley Booth (Mark Benton), the two park rangers who reported the body, are oddly evasive.

Angela worked tirelessly for a women’s addiction recovery center, but her manager Darlene Houghton (Caroline Lee Johnson) and coworkers had no contact with her outside of the refuge, Vera discovers.

Vera and her team must peel back the layers of their introverted victim in order to reveal her closely guarded secrets and unexpected depths.

In the week before she died, it appears that an increasingly erratic Angela clashed with two clients, evicting Aysiha Nassar (Ayten Manyare) and becoming increasingly personally involved in the life of drug addict Beth Draper (Sian Reese-Williams).

Vera will be back on ITV in the new year for the rest of season 11.

On January 9, 2022, at 8 p.m., the third episode of the unfinished series will air.

Between the second and third, there was a five-month gap…

