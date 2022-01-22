How many episodes does ‘The Cuphead Show’ have on Netflix?

The Cuphead Show will be available on Netflix in no time, so get ready for a brawl!

The first full trailer for the upcoming cartoon, adapted from Studio MDHR’s hit 2017 video game Cuphead, was released on March 18.

But how long will fans have to binge-watch the new show? Here’s how many episodes The Cuphead Show will have.

Cuphead was an unexpected hit upon its initial release.

The indie run-and-gun game is inspired by Fleischer Studios animation from the 1930s, with unique and eye-catching visuals to go along with the addictive gameplay.

Cuphead and Mugman, a pair of anthropomorphic drinkware, are the protagonists of the story.

To repay Cuphead and Mugman’s debt to the Devil, players must survive several levels and boss battles.

Cuphead and Mugman will now embark on new adventures in Inkwell Isles, their hometown, in the video game adaptation.

Cuphead and Mugman frequently get into mischief in the series, but “they’ve always got each other’s backs,” according to Netflix.

Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and Mugman’s (Frank Todaro) various misadventures are depicted in the trailer for Netflix’s The Cuphead Show, including a run-in with a dangerous carnival known as CarnEvil.

The Devil (Luke Millington-Drake), Ms.

Grey Griffin, Wayne Brady, Joe Hanna, and Jim Conroy star as Chalice, King Dice, Elder Kettle, and Ollie Bulb.

The Cuphead Show will have 12 episodes, according to IMDb.

And none of them are particularly long — each episode is around 12 minutes long.

So binge-watching the entire season should take about two and a half hours, making it a quick and easy watch.

For the time being, fans only know about the CarnEvil storyline, which appears to take place in episode 1.

The titles for the next few episodes, on the other hand, have been revealed, hinting at what is to come.

Here are the titles of the episodes that we have so far:

All 12 episodes of The Cuphead Show, as seen in the trailer, will be released at the same time on February 1st.

