How Many Episodes Does the Trinity Killer Appear In on ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

How Many Episodes Will the Trinity Killer Appear in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Only a few characters from the first Dexter series returned in Dexter: New Blood.

Michael C Hall reprised his role as Dexter Morgan, and Jennifer Carpenter took on the role of Deb, who appeared to be a ghost.

In episode 5, David Zayas made a surprise appearance, and John Lithgow’s cameo as the Trinity Killer was highly anticipated.

In episode 7, Lithgow made his first appearance.

Will he return for more revival episodes?

[This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 spoilers.]

In season 4 of Dexter, Lithgow portrayed the terrifying Trinity Killer.

Dexter finally brought down Trinity, who had been a serial killer for years.

Trinity, however, killed Dexter’s wife Rita before he could do so, leaving Harrison in a pool of his mother’s blood.

Lithgow reappeared in Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 in a flashback of Harrison’s memories from that terrible night.

Harrison tells Dexter that after listening to Molly Park’s podcast, all of his memories came flooding back.

Trinity can be seen stepping out of a bloody bathtub to pat Harrison on the head in a flashback of Harrison’s memories.

Dexter’s world was blown up by him.

With Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, and set designer Eric Weiler, @johnlithgow takes us behind the scenes of (hashtag)Trinity’s return.

The cast and crew attempted to conceal Lithgow’s involvement in the revival, as they did with Zayas guest appearance.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Executive Producer Scott Reynolds explained, “We wanted to keep Lithgow a secret, but that got leaked because someone saw him arrive on set.”

Fans of the show may not be aware of Lithgow’s involvement in the revival.

Only one episode of Dexter: New Blood has featured Lithgow so far, “Skin of Her Teeth,” with only two episodes remaining in the revival.

On IMDb, Lithgow is credited in episode 9, “The Family Business.”

According to the preview for this episode, Dexter will finally tell Harrison the truth about his past.

This could indicate that Trinity will make more flashback appearances.

Even so, keep in mind that IMDb isn’t always the most reliable source for predicting future appearances.

According to Deadline, Lithgow was only on set for a day…

