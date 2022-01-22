How Many Seasons Are There in ‘Yellowjackets’?

Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new survival drama series, is a smash hit.

The show, which was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, follows a high school soccer team that is stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes in 1996.

The castaways were trapped for 19 months and had to resort to desperate measures to survive, including occultism and cannabilism, as well as deal with the trauma of what occurred in the woods decades later.

A lot of the big questions were answered in the first season.

However, there is still so much ground to cover and so many possible directions for the show.

So, how many seasons of Yellowjackets are there going to be before the story is finished? Lyle and Nickerson have actually plotted out the show’s run.

Lyle told Vulture that the plan is for Yellowjackets to run for five seasons, give or take a few.

“It was originally pitched as a five-season series,” Lyle explained.

“To some extent, it’s just a function of how a show has to be pitched.”

When buyers hear ideas, especially at a network like Showtime, they want to know that you have a strategy and that the story will last more than one season.”

“I believe we said that five seasons ago in interviews and have regretted it every day since,” she continued, “because people really latched onto that.”

I believe what we’ll say about that is that we have a strategy in place, and we’re optimistic about the story’s prospects moving forward.

We don’t want to beat a dead horse or drag things out any longer than the story requires.”

“The show, the story, and the characters will tell us when they’ve reached a natural conclusion,” Lyle believes.

“But for now, we’re feeling really good about moving forward, and we’re confident that we have a lot of good stuff to look forward to,” she added.

“And all you can do is hope that other people are as enthusiastic as you are.”

Another Living Character Confirmed by the ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators

From Lottie’s survival to Taissa’s basement altar, Yellowjackets still has plenty to discover until then.

While Lyle did not reveal any specifics about Yellowjackets Season 2, she did hint that it would delve deeper into the cult that the girls formed in the woods.

“We’re particularly interested in delving into the theme and concept of belief, as well as what that means for…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.