How many siblings does Aaron Carter have?

How many brothers and sisters does Aaron Carter have?

AARON Carter, 33, and his former fiancée Melanie Martin have called it quits just days after their son Prince Lyric was born.

The singer of I Want Candy has an unusually large number of siblings.

He accused one of them of sexually abusing him in public.

Here’s what we know about the tumultuous clan.

Aaron Carter has a whopping seven siblings.

Jane Elizabeth and Robert Gene Carter, the singer-turned-rapper, were married on December 7, 1987 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s everything we know about the large family, which includes his twin sister.

Nick, 41, is the eldest and most well-known of the siblings.

Nick was born on January 28, 1980, and became famous in the 1990s as a member of the Backstreet Boys, a popular boyband.

He also appeared in the movies Edward Scissorhands and 8 Simple Rules, as well as a guest appearance on 90210.

In 2013, Nick and the Backstreet Boys made an appearance in Seth Rogen’s hilarious comedy This Is The End.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick wrote on Twitter in 2019.

“We adore our brother and sincerely hope he receives the treatment he requires before causing harm to himself or others.”

Nick and Lauren Kitt married in 2014 and have three children together.

Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, is 33 years old.

She has a young daughter named Harper and is married to Corey Conrad.

Aaron and Melanie Martin’s relationship ended because of her.

In a tweet in 2019, Angel explained how Aaron’s disturbing behavior and comments about his violent thoughts toward children prompted her to file for a restraining order.

“There has been a very big lie, and my sister communicating with my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court, thanks angel you ruined my family,” Aaron wrote on Twitter on November 30, 2021.

Prior to her death in 2012 at the age of 26 from an overdose of prescription drugs, Leslie was also a well-known singer.

Despite his desire, Nick Carter told TMZ that he did not attend Leslie’s funeral because he was not invited.

Aaron accused his late sister Leslie of sexually abusing him between the ages of 10 and 13 in a Twitter post from 2019.

The Carter family has made no public statements denying or confirming these claims.

