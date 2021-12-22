How many singles has Jay-Z had?

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, is a hip-hop mogul and music legend who has released a number of notable singles over the years. His hit songs have become mainstream staples.

Jay-Z has managed to stay at the top of the music world since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was released in 1996.

Jay-Z has sold over 125 million records worldwide.

His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame took place on October 30, 2021.

In addition, with a total of 23 Grammy Awards, he holds the record for most Grammy Awards won by a rapper.

Jay-Z has worked with a wide range of artists since the beginning of his career.

In terms of music, he’s collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Linkin Park, Future, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Drake.

The rapper is often credited with cultivating the careers of music artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, JCole, and Rita Ora, as the founder of his own record label and entertainment imprint, Roc Nation LLC.

Jay-Z has collaborated on some of his most memorable songs with his wife, Beyonce.

Crazy in Love, 03 Bonnie and Clyde, Drunk in Love, and Top Off are some of their collaborative efforts.

Jay-Z’s most recent studio album was with Beyonce.

On June 16, 2018, the married couple released their collaborative album, Everything is Love.

Aside from music, Jay-Z’s other lucrative business ventures have contributed to his (dollar)1.4 billion net worth.

The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, is set to be released on October 22, 2021, and he co-produced it.

