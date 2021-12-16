How Many Times Has CT Tamburello Won ‘The Challenge’ Season 37?

CT Tamburello’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Winner: How Many Times Has He Won?

[Warning: Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge contains spoilers for the final and the winners.]

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge introduced a new format to the veteran players, and getting to the end wasn’t easy.

The season began with teams of 17 international players and 17 American contestants.

The majority of the players in the final were veterans, thanks to the all-veteran alliance.

The Challenge Season 37 winners have been announced, and CT Tamburello has taken home yet another victory.

Here’s a rundown of how many times he’s won in total.

Many fans aren’t surprised by the winners of The Challenge Season 37.

For the men, CT Tamburello won, and for the women, Kaycee Clark won.

Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, and CT have all advanced to the championship round.

Devin Walker appeared to be on his way to giving CT a run for his money at the start of the final.

Devin and CT are both excellent puzzle solvers, and Devin seemed to breeze through a number of them.

CT’s physical prowess, puzzle power, and previous experience running multiple finals, however, appear to have helped him out.

He won for the second time in a row, making it two final victories in a row.

Kaycee Clark, Nany González, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei were the women who competed in the final.

Tori took the lead early on, but Kaycee pulled ahead and won.

Kaycee also came close to winning Season 36, but was disqualified due to an injury.

According to Distractify, CT Tamburello has won MTV’s The Challenge seven times, including season 37, and has appeared on the show 22 times.

He won Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Champs, and Champs vs. Champs.

War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies, and Allies (both 2017 and 2018 versions).

The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, and XXX: Dirty 30 all had him in the finals.

“If CT pulls this off tomorrow, he’ll have won three of the last four seasons, and four of the last nine,” a Reddit user confirmed ahead of The Challenge Season 37’s final.

Will CT call it quits now that he’s won another game?

