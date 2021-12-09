How Many Women Have Won ‘Survivor’?

In 2020, CBS created a mandate that required half of its reality series casts to be Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Survivor Season 41 was the first time the show featured the diversity initiative put in place by the network.

In recent episodes, the castaways have discussed diversity.

However, Erika Casupanan mentioned in episode 12 that a woman hadn’t won Survivor in a long time.

Women have only won 15 of the 40 Survivor seasons.

However, because Sandra Diaz-Twine won twice, there are only 14 female Sole Survivors.

In the first 20 seasons of the game, there were eight female winners in nine different iterations.

In season two of Survivor: The Australian Outback, Tina Wesson became the first woman to win the reality competition series.

Vecepia Towery, the first Black winner in season 4, Jenna Morasca in season 6, Sandra in seasons 7 and 20, Amber Brkich in season 8, Danni Boatwright in season 11, Parvati Shallow in season 16, and Natalie White in season 19 followed her.

Only six women have won Survivor in the second half of the series, from Season 21 onward.

In season 23, Sophie Clarke won, followed by Kim Spradlin in season 24, Denise Stapley in season 25, Natalie Anderson in season 29, Michele Fitzgerald in season 32, and Sarah Lacina in season 34.

To emphasize Erika’s point, women have only won three of Survivor’s 15 seasons, while men have won the last six.

We can’t help but think that it’s past time for a woman to win the title of Sole Survivor.

Many Survivor viewers at home roll their eyes whenever the castaways try to form a women’s alliance because it almost always fails and a man wins the season.

A women’s alliance has, of course, worked in the past.

In Season 16, the Black Widow Brigade was one of the most well-known and successful alliances in Survivor history.

As a result, Parvati was awarded the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor Season 41’s women’s alliance, on the other hand, was a flop.

On Day 1, Evvie Jagoda, Liana Wallace, and Tiffany Seely formed a Yase alliance.

Liana jumped ship after they merged, and they all turned on one another.



