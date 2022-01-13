How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Engagement Affects Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox surprised fans by announcing her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly—but what does her ex, Brian Austin Green, think about it? E! News has the details.

Megan Fox is preparing to walk down the aisle for the second time in her life.

What about her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green?

A source close to Brian tells E! News that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who split with Megan in late 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage, isn’t surprised to see her marry again.

In fact, he was “not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming,” according to the insider.

Brian’s top priority, according to the source, is still being a co-parent to his three sons with Megan: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

“He’s focused on his kids and simply being there for them,” the insider says.

Brian, who is also the father of Kassius, a 19-year-old son from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil, has moved on.

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is currently dating the actor.

Brian, 48, and Sharna, 36, celebrated their first anniversary in October, and he wrote on Instagram that she accepted him “in a way I’ve never been loved before.”

“(hashtag)damnimlucky,” he wrote next to a picture of the couple.

In a tribute to Brian, Sharna said that when she first met the ’90s heartthrob, her “whole world changed.” “You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person, and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of,” she gushed.

“I had no idea it existed until you told me.

I adore you, baby, and I adore living with you.

“One down, and the rest is up to you.”

Megan and Brian’s divorce proceedings began in November 2020, but a judge ruled in December 2021 that the couple must resubmit new paperwork due to errors before they can be declared legally single.

Megan and Brian have a “much more peaceful co-parenting relationship” since both of them found love with other partners, according to a source close to Megan.

“They’re all adjusting well,” Megan’s insider said, “and the kids enjoy spending time with…

