How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Delivered Meals to Los Angeles Residents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already paying it forward in their new neighborhood.

Just weeks after moving to Los Angeles with baby Archie Harrison, the famous couple helped distribute meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by illness.

“Meghan and Harry were looking to be of service on Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her Project Angel Food needs help. She said, ‘Yes, I would love to do it,'” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News. “They contacted us and came in and we gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very engaged with everyone they met and asked questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus.”

E! News can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with the organization’s chefs and staff members during their visit.

“I gave them the protocols in terms of masks, gloves and six feet of social distancing. So they went out and knocked on doorsteps wearing N95 masks and gloves,” Richard shared. “They were pretty covered up so some of the people they delivered to may not have had any idea who they were. We did get one call yesterday from someone who said, ‘It just dawned on me. Was that who I think it was?'”

We’re told the couple delivered to six people in Burbank and Glendale, Calif., with each delivery consisting of seven days’ worth of frozen meals tailored to accommodate the individual’s needs. Non-perishable items like canned goods and oatmeal were also included.

“They liked it so much they asked if they could come back so they did it again yesterday and delivered to 14 people in West Hollywood so 20 deliveries in total,” Richard shared. “They wanted to relieve our drivers, who are doing 50-60 deliveries a day, of their workload. They wanted to ease their load and pay tribute to the chefs.”

Wherever you live during the pandemic, Project Angel Food is accepting donations online to help feed families in need.

And for those impressed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s actions, Richard is happy to report they were casually dressed during their visits. And yes, they appear very happy together.

“They seemed very in love and very happy,” he shared. “I sure hope they come back.”

—Reporting by Beth Sobol