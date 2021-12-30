How much do Spider-Man’s stars really make, and Tom Holland isn’t the highest paid?

How much do the Spider-Man actors really make, and Tom Holland isn’t the highest paid?

After Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland is the latest A-lister to don the Spider-Man costume.

There are eight modern Spider-Man movies in total, so how much did the 25-year-old earn in comparison to his Marvel forefathers?

Tom Holland is said to have made (dollar)10 million for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released on December 17, 2021.

The film has already proven to be a huge hit, grossing (dollar)1 billion in its first two weeks worldwide.

Tom reportedly made (dollar)500,000 for his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2016, with bonuses bringing his total to (dollar)1.5 million.

He reportedly made (dollar)4 million for his second film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in 2019.

In 2008, he made his West End debut in the role of Billy Elliot.

In all three films, he starred alongside Zendaya, and dating rumors about the two first surfaced in 2017.

Tobey Maguire’s Spidey successor was Andrew Garfield.

For his first film, The Amazing Spider-Man, he reportedly made (dollar)500,000.

Andrew earned (dollar)1 million for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

He was supposed to be paid (dollar)2 million for the third film, but it never happened.

Andrew’s take on Spider-Man resulted in some of the less well-liked and financially successful films in the series.

Both films grossed less than (dollar)800 million, the least of any Spider-Man film.

Tobey Maguire is said to have made a lot more money than the other Spider-Men.

In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, he was the first actor to play a modern-day Peter Parker.

He reportedly earned (dollar)4 million for Spider-Man in 2002.

Tobey received a massive pay raise for Spider-Man 2 in 2004, earning (dollar)17.5 million. He also reportedly received 5% of the back-end gross.

Tobey reportedly made an equally impressive (dollar)15 million for Spider-Man 3 in 2007, with a rumored 7.5 percent cut.

Apart from the three most recent Avengers installments, Spider-Man 3 had a super-sized budget of (dollar)258 million, making it the most expensive Spider-Man film and the most expensive Marvel movie.

Andrew and Tobey both made cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They portrayed different versions of Spider-Man in the Sony blockbuster from 2021.

All three actors were rumored to have dated their Spider-Man co-stars after meeting on set, as a Twitter user recently pointed out.

Andrew and Emma Stone were famously together, as were Tobey and Kirsten Dunst (though they were the only ones who could pull off that upside-down kiss).

The trilogy would be completed with Tom and Zendaya.