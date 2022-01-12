How much do the contestants, judges, and professionals on Dancing on Ice get paid?

For the 2022 season, DANCING on Ice will return to our screens.

Those famous faces who participate are handsomely compensated, and we have the inside scoop on who gets what.

Although The Sun exclusively revealed in 2020 that TV executives had secured a bumper budget to secure top stars, exact salaries are unknown.

The show’s participants are said to be paid between £20,000 and £100,000 per episode.

However, in the past, some participants have claimed that the pay was inadequate.

Cheryl Baker, a former contestant, previously told The Sun, “The money isn’t great in my opinion.”

“Since October, I’ve been working out six days a week.”

It’s a six-month project if you make it to the final, so the money isn’t much in comparison.

“However, in this industry, you can go months without a job.”

You can’t say no to the work.

“I have to get to work.”

I have bills to pay as well as a mortgage to pay.

I’ve never been a saver.”

Pamela Anderson, the star of Baywatch, was the highest-paid contestant in Dancing on Ice history, earning £150,000 in 2013.

Months before the show, the pro dancers work tirelessly with the celebrities.

They are involved with the show all week, unlike the judges, because they must rehearse with their star partner.

However, it is unknown how much the professionals are compensated.

Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse make up the judging panel.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will also be back for another season.

Although the judges on Strictly Come Dancing are paid at least £200,000 per series, the broadcaster ITV has not revealed how much they are paid.