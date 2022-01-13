How much does Megan Fox’s ring cost?

Megan Fox, 35, has gotten engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after more than a year of dating.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

According to Kelly’s Instagram post of a close-up of the ring, he proposed to Fox with a ring he designed with British jeweler Stephen Webster.

Michelle Tacdol, a jeweler and buyer at jewellerybox, described Fox’s engagement ring as “as unconventional as the couple themselves.”

The “heart-shaped ‘Toi et Moi’ (aka You and Me) style ring loaded with symbolism,” Tacdol said.

“Two pear-shaped gemstones of over 2 carats, a diamond on the left and an emerald on the right, are straddled by two magnetic pave diamond-studded platinum bands.”

The ring is well over £50,000 in value.”

This is approximately (dollar)68,000 in US dollars.

According to the jeweler’s website, a Webster ring costs around (dollar)48,000 on average.

The diamond on the ring represents Kelly’s birthstone, while the emerald represents Megan’s birthstone, according to Kelly’s Instagram caption.

The stones were placed on “two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul,” forming the enigmatic heart of our love.”

“Diamonds are used in engagement rings to signify strength, health, good fortune, and a long life,” Tacdol said of the ring’s meaning.

“Emerald green is thought to be the color of growth and rebirth, while the gem itself represents true love and fidelity; very apt for the unison of twin flames, as Megan has described the couple, who felt a divine connection to MGK as soon as she met him on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.'”

On January 11, 2022, Fox reflected on their relationship and shared a video of their engagement on Instagram.

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree,” she wrote in the caption.

“We requested magic.”

“We were completely unaware of the pain we would experience together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she continued in her caption.

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.

“After walking through hell with me and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him a year and a half later.”

“And just as I have done in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will do in every lifetime after this one, I…

