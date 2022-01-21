How much money did Meat Loaf make?

Meat Loaf has grown into a larger-than-life figure in the entertainment industry over the course of more than four decades.

We’ll take a look at the late singer’s net worth in this article.

Meat Loaf’s net worth was (dollar)40 million dollars, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site.

He has 12 solo studio albums to his credit.

Bat Out of Hell was Meat Loaf’s first solo album, released in 1977.

With more than 43 million copies sold, it is one of the most successful albums in history.

Every year, approximately 200,000 copies of the 14x Platinum album are sold.

It was released more than four decades ago and spent nine years on the music charts.

Both “Welcome to the Neighbourhood” (1995) and “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose” (2006) were platinum-certified films.

I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad are just a few of the hit singles from his albums.

He’s appeared in over a hundred films and TV shows.

For the most up-to-date information on Meat Loaf’s passing, visit our live blog.

His roles as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Robert “Bob” Paulson in Fight Club (1999) are examples of this.

In the 1997 film Spice World, he played the Spice Girls’ bus driver.

To Hell and Back: An Autobiography was his first book, published in 1999.

In 2000, it was adapted into a VH1 TV film with the same title.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.