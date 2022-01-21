How much money does Bill Hader have?

Bill Hader’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

BILL HADER is an Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer who has appeared in a number of films.

He has appeared in a number of productions over the years and has amassed a sizable fortune.

After appearing in the short film Sounds Good to Me: Remastering the Sting in 2004, Hader began his acting career.

He was then hired as a cast member of Saturday Night Live the following year, where he remained until 2019.

Hader’s filmography also includes roles in The Skeleton Twins, It Chapter Two, and Trainwreck, as well as his iconic role of Barry Berkman in HBO’s Barry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of (dollar)12 million as of January 2022.

Prior to acting, Hader worked in production as a production assistant and assistant director on a number of films, including Spider-Man, James Dean, and The Scorpion King.

Hader was married to Maggie Carey, a 47-year-old American film director, screenwriter, producer, and actress, from 2006 to 2018.

They reportedly met through a mutual friend in Los Angeles, but split up in 2017.

In March 2018, their divorce was finalized three months later.

Hader began dating American actress Rachel Bilson, 40, after their divorce, but the two reportedly split six months after making their red carpet debut.

On January 20, 2022, it was revealed that he is now dating Anna Kendrik, 36, from Pitch-Perfect.

At the time, a source told People, “Anna has been quietly dating Bill for over a year.”

“They’ve known each other for quite some time.”

They worked together on a movie and she hosted Saturday Night Live, but they only met after the movie.”

“They are both very private people, and it was easy to keep it quiet because of the pandemic,” the source continued.

“They’re both hysterical, so they have to keep laughing at each other all the time.”

She is overjoyed.”

Hader and Cary had three daughters together during their marriage.

Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7, are his three daughters.

Despite having famous parents, little information about his children is available because they have stayed out of the spotlight and off of social media over the years.

