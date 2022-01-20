How much money does Chris Daughtry have?

CHRIS Daughtry is best known for his appearance on Season 5 of American Idol, a singing competition show.

In the wake of his stepdaughter’s tragic death, the musician recently made headlines.

Daughtry’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As a singer, songwriter, and actor, the artist has amassed a sizable fortune.

Under the banner of 19 Recordings Limited, he released his self-titled album Daughtry in 2006.

He has also released six albums with his band, Daughtry.

It’s Not Over (2006), Over You (2006), Home (2006), and Waiting for Superman (2013) are some of the band’s most popular songs on Apple Music.

The band’s most recent single, Changes Are Coming, was released in November of 2021.

During their tenure together, the band has received three Grammy nominations.

Deanna Daughtry, the American Idol singer’s wife, has been his wife since 2000.

Chris talked to People magazine in 2019 about how his marriage worked at the start of his music career.

“When true growth occurs…

It’s at this point that true intimacy develops.

That’s when you can say, “I love this person,” Chris said of his wife, “not because it’s fun and new right now.”

Deanna and Chris Daughtry have a set of twins in addition to the two children from Deanna’s first marriage.

On November 17, 2010, the twins were delivered via surrogate.

Hannah Price, Daughtry’s step-daughter, died on November 12, 2021.

Her cause of death, according to the Daughtry family, was suicide, according to a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is struggling with any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line to 741741.

The statement read, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021.”

“Since that date, there has been a lot of speculation, and we are now able to speak in more detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years, according to the statement.