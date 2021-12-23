How much money does Chris Martin have?

Chris Martin’s net worth is unknown.

CHRIS Martin is a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer from the United Kingdom.

He is best known for being the lead singer of the British rock band Coldplay, which has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Chris Martin, 44, is a member of the alternative rock band Coldplay and co-founder of the band.

As the son of a music instructor, he grew up to be a music lover who formed his first band in high school.

During his undergraduate years, he met and formed Coldplay with Jonny Buckland, an aspiring musician.

Parachutes, the band’s debut album, was a huge hit and won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2002.

The band went on to record a number of more successful albums over the years.

Martin has also worked as a solo artist, penning songs like Gravity and See It in a Boy’s Eyes, as well as collaborating with artists like Rihanna and BTS from South Korea.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin has a net worth of (dollar)130 million.

Martin and his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and Guy Berryman founded Coldplay in 1996.

Between 2002 and 2019, the band released seven additional albums, including A Rush of Blood to the Head and Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, in addition to their first and successful album Parachutes.

Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016, with special guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars; the performance was ranked 13th on “Rolling Stone” magazine’s top Super Bowl performances list for 2020.

Martin married Gwenyth Paltrow, the founder of Goop, in 2003, but the couple divorced in 2015.

The couple has two kids together.

Martin has dated and been linked to a number of other celebrities, including Alexa Chung, Jennifer Lawrence, and Annabelle Wallis.

Martin is currently single and has been dating Dakota Johnson, the actress from the film Fifty Shades of Grey, since October 2017.

