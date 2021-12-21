How much money does Cody Ko have?

Cody Ko’s net worth is unknown.

COMEDIAN Cody Ko is well-known for his ability to show off his many talents in online videos.

His short internet skits have turned into a profitable business.

As of 2021, Cody Ko’s net worth is estimated to be approximately (dollar)3.5 million.

Comedy, brand deals, and podcasts are how he makes money online.

Cody’s YouTube videos provide him with a consistent income of slightly more than (dollar)3 million per year.

Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk, who goes by the stage name Cody, is a comedian.

His YouTube videos and podcast series have also made him well-known.

He was born on November 22, 1990, in Canada, and is now 31 years old.

Cody rose to prominence on social media in 2013 when he began posting comedy skits on Vine.

He’s also the creator of the (hashtag)6secondauditions hashtag, which has gone viral.

Cody allegedly dated YouTube star Tana Mongeau in the past, according to rumors.

However, it has been confirmed that he is currently engaged to Kelsey Kreppel, a YouTube sensation herself.

On December 19, 2021, the couple announced their engagement via social media.

Cody announced the news by posting photos of himself proposing to Kelsey on one knee.

“Thank you for making me the happiest guy on the planet @kelseykreppel,” he wrote in his caption.

Kelsey confirmed his post by announcing his engagement and posting photos with the caption, “I’ve never been more sure about anything. can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you.”