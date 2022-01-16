How much money does Erin Andrews have?

Erin Andrews has a net worth of $1 million dollars.

In the media, ERIN Andrews is well-known for her sports reporting.

She has nearly two decades of experience in the media.

Erin Andrews’ net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her income is reportedly derived from her work as a media personality.

She is said to be paid (dollar)2 million by Fox Sports.

Erin also made money hosting Dancing With the Stars for five years for an undisclosed sum.

Erin Andrews is 43 years old, and she is married to Jarret Stoll, a former professional hockey player.

They married in June 2017 in a ceremony held in the mountains at the Yellowstone Club, a private residential community in the Rocky Mountains, after dating for five years.

“We kept the wedding very small and intimate,” Erin told Harper’s Bazaar when asked about her wedding.

We placed a high value on that.

It paid off because everyone in our group got along, danced together, and laughed the entire night away.

It was exactly what we had hoped for, with the people we desired present.”

“Most of the wedding guests are on a text chain discussing how they want to do it all over again!” she added.

Former NHL player Jarret Stoll hails from Canada.

The 39-year-old was a member of prestigious teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers during his playing career.

In terms of accomplishments, he is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

