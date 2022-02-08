How much money does Hallie Jackson have?

Hallie Jackson’s net worth is unknown.

At the age of 37, ANCHOR Hallie Jackson, a tireless and versatile reporter, was named NBC White House correspondent.

She began her career at NBC in 2014, covering Senator Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign before moving on to White House reporting.

Jackson was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and she studied political science at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

She worked as a general assignment reporter for WBOC-TV after graduation, and then as a national correspondent for Heart Television in Washington, DC.

She rose to prominence for her political reporting during the 2016 Republican primaries.

She contributes reporting to all NBC News and MSNBC platforms in her role as Washington Correspondent for NBC.

According to ABTC, Jackson receives a (dollar)200,000 annual salary from NBC.

Her new streaming show with NBC, which she just launched, is likely to boost her overall earnings even more.

The new daily show premiered in November and is available to watch Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Jackson welcomed her first child, a girl, in March of 2020.

She has spoken candidly about the challenges of pregnancy and motherhood during a quarantine period.

In March 2021, a year after giving birth, her reporting on pandemic babies and mothers was featured on NBC’s Covid One Year Later: Life After Lockdown series.

Frank Thorp, a producer and off-air reporter for NBC who covers the Senate, is her co-parent, according to Linkedin.

