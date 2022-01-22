How much money does Heléne Yorke have?

HELENE Yorke is an actress, singer, and dancer with a wide range of abilities.

The actor was born in Canada and raised in America.

Heléne is a Vancouver-born Broadway and television actress.

Andrea Dyke and Rhos Dyke are her parents.

Sutherland Dyke and Lance Dyke are her siblings.

She began ballet at the age of three and began acting classes in middle school.

She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan when she was 36 years old.

The actress is also well-known for her previous marriage to Bobby Flay.

In September of 2021, Heléne married Barry Dunn at The Green Building in Brooklyn, where the couple exchanged vows.

Heléne’s net worth is estimated to be between (dollar)1 million and (dollar)5 million dollars.

Heléne’s credits include The Good Fight (2017-2018), Graves (2016-2017), The Night Before (2015), Masters of Sex (2013-2015), and All Wifed Out (2012).

She portrays Brooke Dubek in HBO’s The Other Two as Brooke Dubek.

Her work on Broadway has also earned her praise.

American Psycho (2016), Bullets Over Broadway (2014), Wicked (2009-2010), and Grease (2008-2009) are just a few of the well-known plays in which she has appeared.

Heléne announced her pregnancy to the public on Saturday, January 22, 2022, by posting an image of her growing baby bump to her Instagram account.

The Broadway star posted a selfie in the mirror, wearing a matching white underwear set.

She captioned the image, “Bring your baby to work day.”

Heléne’s pregnancy is her first.

