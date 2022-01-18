How much money does Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter, have?

Martin Lawrence, a comedian, rose to prominence in the 1990s after landing the role of Maurice Warfield in What’s Happening Now!!

Since then, he has welcomed three children, one of whom, Jasmine, has made headlines due to her relationship.

Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter, was born on January 15, 1996.

Martin’s only child with ex-wife Patricia Southall, she is the eldest of his children.

She is well-known outside of her family as an actress, having appeared in films such as Family Time and Bad Boys for Life.

Jasmin made her television debut in January 2022 on E!’s new reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which follows the lives of eight celebrity offspring who “come together to live and work as ranch hands in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, hoping to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names.”

Prior to her television roles, Jasmin earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

According to BiographyDaily.com, Jasmin’s net worth is between (dollar)300,000 and (dollar)500,000.

In the meantime, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, her father Martin’s net worth is (dollar)110 million.

Jasmin gained notoriety in July 2021 when it was revealed that she is dating Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Eric’s girlfriend wrote on Eric’s 32nd birthday on Instagram.

I love you so much, and I wish you many more blessings, laughs, and wonderful memories!!”

Eric is a writer and voice actor based out of Los Angeles, California, who is represented by Avalon Entertainment.

Martin had two more children with Shamicka Gibbs, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2012, after his divorce from Patricia Southhall in 1997.

Iyanna Faith, 21, and Amara Trinity, 19, are Jasmin’s sisters and brothers, respectively.

Despite having a well-known father and a well-known sister, Iyanna and Amara prefer to remain out of the spotlight.

