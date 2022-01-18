How much money does Jodie Sweetin have?

JODIE SWEETIN began her acting career when she was five years old, when she starred in the television series Valerie.

She has since gone on to star in a number of productions, but her most well-known role is that of Stephanie Tanner in the Full House franchise.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sweetin has a net worth of (dollar)2 million as of January 2022.

This figure is based on her various acting roles as well as her 2009 memoir “UnSweetined,” which chronicles her drug addiction after the end of Full House.

She reportedly became addicted to cocaine at the age of 14 and had to leave the entertainment industry from 1999 to 2006 to recover.

Sweetin then returned to host the dance competition show Pant-Off Dance-Off on the Fuse network.

Sweetin has also appeared in the films Just Swipe, Walt Before Mickey, Merry and Bright, Love Under the Rainbow, and Finding Santa, in addition to Full House.

The Full House family was shocked to learn that Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full and Fuller House, had died at the age of 65.

Sweetin took to Instagram to reflect on her relationship with Saget over the years as tributes to the late star poured in.

“I don’t know how to express how I’m feeling today.

They’re also too small to capture even a fraction of who he was,” she wrote.

“One thing I know for sure is that we never failed to tell each other, ‘I love you.'”

Every time we spoke, whether by text, phone call, or in person, at least 3 or 4 were exchanged at the end of the conversation.

‘I love you more…’ he usually had to say at the end.

“…Bob was a wonderful person.”

“A human being who could drive you crazy at times, and he knew it,” she continued, “but who was so genuine that you couldn’t get that frustrated.”

“Bob, I’ll miss you.”

At your funeral, I’ll make sure to crack an inappropriate joke.

In recognition of your service.

That’s something I’m sure you’d have wanted.

“However, you were supposed to be here for a while longer…” she concluded.

“What a jerk.”

While the cause of death for Saget has not been revealed, it has been speculated that he may have died of a heart attack or stroke.

He died in Jacksonville, Florida, just hours after performing a comedy show.

Sweetin has married three times and has two children, Zoie, 13, and Beatrix,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.