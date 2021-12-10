How much money does John Goodman make?

John Goodman’s career in Hollywood spans decades and includes numerous film and television roles.

Since the 1980s, Goodman has acted in films and on television, and sleuths are curious about his net worth.

John Goodman has an estimated net worth of (dollar)75 million, according to WealthyPersons.com.

Goodman’s net worth has risen steadily since the 1980s, and it has continued to rise in the decades since as he has grown in popularity.

Prior to acting, he was a football player at Southwest Missouri State University.

He moved to New York City after graduating from college with a theater degree and began acting in off-Broadway productions.

In the mid-to-late 1980s, John Goodman’s career took off.

His breakthrough roles in films by the Coen Brothers included Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, and The Big Lebowski.

Goodman’s small-screen role as Dan Conner in Roseanne, which aired from 1988 to 1997, was well-known among audiences.

Goodman has appeared in feature films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, Atomic Blonde, and Argo.

Due to his fluctuating weight, Goodman changed his lifestyle after weighing 400 pounds in 2017.

The actor made headlines in December 2021 when he walked the red carpet with a 200-pound weight loss.

“I used to take three months off, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever, and then go back to my old habits,” he told ABC News.

“This time, I wanted to do it slowly,” Goodman continued.

Move around and get some exercise.

I’m getting to the point where I can no longer afford to sit still.”

