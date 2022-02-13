How much money does Jordan Peele have?

Jordan Peele’s net worth is unknown.

For years, JORDAN PEELE’S comedy skits have made people laugh.

His success as a multimedia personality has allowed him to live comfortably.

Jordan Peele’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His income is reportedly derived from his work as an actor and producer.

He also made a lot of money from his Comedy Central appearances.

“I like watching my movies,” Peele said during a virtual fundraiser with Bradley Whitford for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

I can watch the movies I direct, but seeing myself perform feels like… a bad kind of masturbation.”

“It’s masturbation you don’t enjoy,” he continued.

I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, which is a fantastic feeling.

It makes me laugh when I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said.

When I consider everything, I believe I’ve had my fill.”

In the year 2018, Jordan Peel announced his retirement from acting.

He’s built a reputation as a talented director and screenwriter since then.

At the 2018 Directors Guild America Awards, he joked about retiring from acting.

He announced his retirement from acting after being offered the role of Poop in the animated family film The Emoji Movie.

