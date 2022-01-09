How much money does Josh Duhamel have?

What is the net worth of Josh Duhamel?

JOSH Duhamel debuted as an actor in the late 1990s, first appearing in the background of various music videos.

Duhamel has appeared in more than 30 films and multiple television shows since then.

Josh Duhamel’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Duhamel was named Model of the Year in 1997 by the International Modeling and Talent Association.

He was soon cast as an extra in Donna Summer’s I Will Go With You music video, as well as Christina Aguilera’s Genie in a Bottle video.

Duhamel had landed his first television role as Leo du Pres on ABC’s All My Children in 1999.

In the 2003 Daytime Emmy Awards, the 49-year-old was nominated for the Special Fan Award for America’s Favorite Couple alongside co-star Rebecca Budig.

In 2002, he won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and he was nominated in 2001 and 2003 for the same award.

Duhamel then went on to play Danny McCoy on the NBC show Las Vegas, which lasted until 2008.

Battle Creek and Unsolved are two other television shows in which Duhamel has appeared.

In 2004, Duhamel made his film debut in Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, which was followed by a role in Turistas alongside Olivia Wilde.

He went on to star in the live-action Transformers franchise, as well as a number of romantic films such as Life as We Know It, When in Rome, and Safe Haven.

Duhamel has also worked as a voice actor in a number of films and shows, including The Replacements and Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

Planet Ocean and Skylanders: SuperChargers, among others, have featured his voice in documentaries and video games.

In 2005, the veteran actor became a co-owner of a restaurant called 10 North Main.

In honor of his home state, he’s also done promotional work for the North Dakota tourism bureau.

In 2012, Duhamel was inducted into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame, and in 2018, he was featured in a Taco Bell commercial.

Duhamel was born on November 14, 1972, in Minot, North Dakota.

Duhamel started for Minot State University as a backup quarterback in college.

Duhamel began dating lead singer Fergie after the Black Eyed Peas performed on his show Las Vegas in 2004.

On January 10, 2009, the couple married in Malibu, California.

Axl Jack Duhamel, their son, was born in 2013.

On September 14, 2017, Fergie and Duhamel announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized two years later, in 2019.

