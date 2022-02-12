How much money does K Michelle have?

K Michelle’s net worth is unknown.

KIMBERLY Michelle Pate, better known as K Michelle, rose to prominence on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Her net worth has risen in tandem with her career since her breakthrough role.

Pate, 39, is an American singer and television personality who was born on March 4, 1982.

Her career took off after two seasons as a regular cast member on VH1’s Love andamp; Hip Hop: Atlanta, and she even landed a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Her first studio album, Rebellious Soul, was released in 2013, and she has since gone on to release four more studio albums and over 25 music videos.

Pate was previously signed to Jive Records, which released her first single, Fakin’ It, featuring Missy Elliot, in 2009.

Pate frequently updates her 7.5 million Instagram followers.

Pate’s career in the music industry has paid off handsomely.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of (dollar)2.5 million as of February 2022.

This figure is derived not only from her music career, but also from her appearances on numerous television shows.

Pate has also appeared on Love and Hip Hop: New York, K Michelle: My Life, and Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, in addition to Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Pate is also the creator of Puff and Petals, a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, that opened in 2017.

Pate has been very open about her cosmetic surgeries over the years, including the complications she has experienced as a result of her illegal butt injections.

“I’m not messing around with your body, woman.”

It makes no difference to me if you tell me that.

She told fans in 2020, “Injections are illegal for a reason.”

Pate needed reconstructive surgery to get the black market hydrogel injections out of her system.

Since 2018, she has been working on removing the silicone implants that were implanted in her body, and in 2021, she was spotted wearing a thong that showed off her natural curves without any cosmetic changes.

It’s unclear whether she’s had any further procedures at this time.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.