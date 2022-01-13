How much money does Lenny Kravitz make?

What is the net worth of Lenny Kravitz?

Following the release of his debut album, Let Love Rule, in the 1990s, rock star Lenny Kravitz shot to fame.

He has since won four Grammy Awards and been nominated for nine more, as well as amassing a fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kravitz, 57, is worth an estimated (dollar)80 million in January 2022.

His extensive music career, as well as his numerous film and television projects, account for a significant portion of this sum.

Kravitz has appeared in films such as Precious and The Hunger Games, as well as the FX series Better Things.

Kravitz was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest honor, in 2011.

His debut album was certified gold and charted at #61 on the Billboard 200.

His single “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” released in 1991, reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kravitz is one of many artists who does not adhere to a single genre.

Rock, blues, soul, R&B, funk, jazz, reggae, hard rock, psychedelic, pop, folk, and ballads have all been incorporated into his music over the years.

The following are a few of his best-known songs:

According to Sharp Magazine, he is known outside of music for his support of individuality, peace, and equality.

Prior to his celebrity, Kravitz was well-known for his relationship with Lisa Bonet.

Bonet, 54, is an American actress best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and its spin-off series A Different World. She was born on November 16, 1967.

The former couple married in 1987, but divorced in 1993.

During their brief relationship, the couple had a daughter, Zo, who is an American actress, singer, and model today.

Bonet married actor Jason Momoa in 2017 and has two more children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Bonet and Momoa divorced in January 2022.

