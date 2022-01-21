How much money does Martin Freeman have?

Martin Freeman’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

MARTIN Freeman rose to prominence in 2001 as Tim Canterbury in The Office.

He’s since gone on to become one of the most in-demand actors in the UK, with a sizable bank account to prove it.

During his time in the spotlight, Martin has amassed a vast fortune.

His net worth is estimated to be £12 million.

He earns around £2 million per year, according to celebworth.net.

That means he earns around £164,500 per month, which isn’t bad.

Martin Freeman was born on September 8, 1971, in London, England.

For his outstanding acting abilities, he has won an Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Grace Freeman and Joe Freeman are his two children.

Martin was also the face of Vodafone and appeared in a number of their advertisements, which would have helped him financially.

Martin is best known for his role as Tim in Ricky Gervais’ comedy The Office (2001–2003).

Dr. Frankenstein was another notable TV role.

Sherlock (2010–2017) starred John Watson.

He is also known for the TV series Fargo (2014), which is a dark comedy-crime drama.

He starred in the true crime drama A Confession in 2019.

In 2020, he returned to television in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, performing A Chip In The Sugar monologue.

He also appeared in the following films: