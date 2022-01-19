How much money does Master P have in his bank account?

What is the net worth of Master P?

Master P, an American rapper, is regarded as one of the wealthiest hip hop artists in the country.

However, claims that the rapper is “broke” have been made against him.

Find out how much money he has and whether or not the claims he makes are true.

Master P, a 54-year-old American rapper, record executive, actor, and entrepreneur, is better known by his stage name Percy Robert Miller Sr.

He is the oldest of five children who was born and raised in New Orleans.

In the mid-1990s, he rose to prominence thanks to the success of his hip hop group TRU and his fifth solo rap album Ice Cream Man.

After the platinum single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” in 1997, his popularity skyrocketed.

A total of 15 studio albums by Miller have been released.

He is the founder of the No Limit Records record label, which has been relaunched several times.

He is also the founder and CEO of P Miller Enterprises and Better Black Television, which was a short-lived television network.

Master P has a 3.2 million-follower Instagram account.

To find his account, type @masterp into the search bar.

With an estimated income of (dollar)56.5 million in 1998, Master P was ranked 10th on Forbes magazine’s list of America’s 40 highest-paid entertainers.

He was estimated to be worth around (dollar)200 million in 2013, making him one of the wealthiest figures in the American hip-hop scene.

As of 2022, Master P’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)200 million, according to wealthygorilla.com.

Rapper Wack 100 recently made headlines when he claimed that rapper Master P was “broke.”

During the conversation, he said this before adding, “He can’t hold a candle to Nick Cannon’s net worth.”

Despite criticism for his comments during the panel, the music executive stood firm in his claims, saying, “First and foremost, he doesn’t own his masters; they took them 18 years ago.”

Wack 100, on the other hand, provided no evidence to back up his claims.

Despite his claims, Master P does not appear to be broke, given his multiple businesses and high net worth.