How much money does Offset have?

Offset’s net worth is unknown at this time.

RAPPER Offset first rose to prominence with his family in the 2008 group Migos.

His wife Cardi B surprised him with a multimillion dollar check for his 30th birthday.

Offset is estimated to have a net worth of (dollar)26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Migos made their debut with the single Versace in 2013, followed by their debut studio album Yung Rich Nation in 2015.

Bad and Boujee, Migos’ 2017 hit, quickly went viral after its release, propelling the group to even greater fame.

Offset’s first solo album, Father of 4, was released in February 2019.

Offset is known for appearing in fashion campaigns for brands such as Bryce Barnes and Lavati, in addition to releasing music.

The Migos made an appearance in an Atlanta episode in 2016.

In 2020, he launched SKRRT with Offset, a show on Quibi.

The show follows him around as he rides in high-end cars with other celebrities.

On December 14, 2021, Offset celebrated his 30th birthday, and his wife and baby mama Cardi B gave him the ultimate gift: a check for (dollar)2 million.

According to TMZ, the check is “seed money” for Offset’s upcoming business ventures in 2022.

Cardi B and Offset have appeared to be more in love than ever since calling off their divorce in 2020.

She posted a heartwarming post to her Instagram for his birthday, complete with a carousel of images of the couple together and with their children.

Cardi began, “Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, and babydaaadddyyy.”

“I adore you and am ecstatic about your accomplishments.

We’ve accomplished so much as a team.

I admire the man you’re growing into and the father you’ve become.

“Thank you for always being there for me, for being a wonderful confidante and advisor, and for never letting me sell myself short,” she continued.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have you as a partner in raising our beautiful children.

You manage and lead a lot of projects and businesses, but you’ve been a huge help to me on this journey with our two children.

“May life continue to bless you and you prosper.

I’m really looking forward to the rest of the world seeing what you’ve got planned.

“I adore you!”

In September of 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, citing cheating allegations.

Cardi, on the other hand, called off the divorce two months later.

The couple has remained together, and in September of 2021, they welcomed their second child.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two met in 2016 at an “industry event.”

“He was extremely…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.