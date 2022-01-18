How much money does Redmond Parker, Ray Parker Jr.’s son, have?

What is the net worth of Redmond Parker, Ray Parker Jr.’s son?

Ranch Rules, a new E! reality series, premiered at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Redmond Parker is one of the famous offspring of well-known celebrities.

Ray Parker Jr., a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter best known for writing and singing the Ghostbusters theme song in 1984, has a son named Redmond Parker.

According to People, Redmond understands what it takes to be a dedicated and hardworking employee as an actor and businessman, which he brings to the series.

According to People, some of his credits include Beauty and the Baller, Jax (plus) James, and Transparent.

On Instagram, the entrepreneur has over 13.7k followers.

His net worth is unknown at this time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father, Ray Parker Jr., has a net worth of about (dollar)10 million.

Relatively Famous includes the following characters in addition to Parker:

The series follows eight famous kids who are sent to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“The cast is trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names,” according to the series’ synopsis.

“The ranch owners task them with all of the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch for the duration of their 30-day stay.”

The group bonds over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents as they navigate their unfamiliar and often uncomfortable living situations.

“Drama and hookups heat up the bunkhouse quickly as some bond and others butt heads.

The crew wonders who will sink or swim as they race to reach the enormous goal of reopening beautiful Saddleback Ranch to the public during long, exhausting days of hard labor.”

