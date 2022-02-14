Regina Hall’s net worth is unknown.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022, at REGINA Hall.

Hall, along with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, will host the Academy Awards in 2022, following a three-year hostless period.

Regina Hall was born on the 12th of December, 1970.

After graduating from Immaculata Preparatory School in Washington, DC, Hall enrolled at Fordham University.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.

On March 27, 2022, the 51-year-old actress will be one of three actors hosting the Academy Awards.

On February 15, 2022, Good Morning America will release the official list of hosts.

At the age of 26, Scary Movie actress Hall began her professional acting career with a television commercial.

Hall rose to fame thanks to the comedy-horror franchise Scary Movie, and she has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including About Last Night, Law and Order: LA, and Support the Girls.

Hall was the first African American woman to win the Best Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Hall has a net worth of (dollar)6 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hall won the Chlotrudis Awards Best Actress in 2019, the African-American Film Critics Association’s Best Actress in 2018, and the San Diego Film Festival’s Best Actress Award in 2006. She has appeared in over 50 films and TV shows.

For her iconic film roles, the actress received a slew of other nominations.

