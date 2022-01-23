How much money does Regina King have?

Regina King’s net worth is unknown.

Regina King is an actress who is best known for her role in the limited series Watchmen, which premiered in 2019.

She is definitely worth every penny she earns, thanks to her long list of performances and stacked Oscar wins.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Regina King’s net worth is around (dollar)16 million.

King, 51, became famous for her role as Brenda Jenkins on the NBC sitcom 227.

Her film roles include Friday, Jerry Maguire, and Ray.

She appeared on television in the series Southland, American Crime, and Watchmen, for which she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk earned her an Academy Award nomination.

With the historical drama One Night in Miami, King made her directorial debut in 2020.

The Harder They Fall, a Western film directed by Jeymes Samuel, was King’s most recent role.

Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield were among the talented cast members.

The movie was released on Netflix on October 22, 2021.

“It’s a space where I haven’t really gotten a chance to play as an actor,” she said before the film’s release on Good Morning America.

“As an audience member, it’s a space where I don’t get to see as many – to see us as Black people, despite the fact that we are and have been a part of Western culture and history,” she said.

The film received a 87 percent tomatometer score and a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ian Alexander Jr., King’s son, died of a reported suicide at the age of 26.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, King released a statement confirming Ian’s death, describing her only child as a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

Desduné was the stage name of Ian, a DJ and singer-songwriter.

He had just three days ago announced an upcoming event at Bardot this month on Instagram.

The Emmy winner frequently discussed her close relationship with her son, revealing in 2017 on The View that the two had matching tattoos.

“Usually people will ask me, ‘What’s it like having Regina King as your mother,'” Alexander told E! in 2019.

“Really, she’s just a supermom.”

“It’s really awesome to have a mother who doesn’t let bad work days or anything ruin our time together, so it’s really awesome to have a mother who…”

I’d like to spend time with you and all that.”

